Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WGO. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.57.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WGO

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $56.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $75.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.45 and its 200 day moving average is $63.64.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.26 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 33,433.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.