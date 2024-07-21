Wormhole Self Reported Market Cap Tops $620.94 Million (W)

Wormhole (W) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Wormhole has a total market capitalization of $620.94 million and approximately $44.28 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wormhole token can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000506 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wormhole has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wormhole Profile

Wormhole’s genesis date was October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens. The official website for Wormhole is wormhole.com. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole.

Wormhole Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,800,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.34133788 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 243 active market(s) with $47,385,689.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wormhole directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wormhole should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wormhole using one of the exchanges listed above.

