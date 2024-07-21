Zambesigold (ZGD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $890.66

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Zambesigold has a market cap of $11.44 million and approximately $890.66 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zambesigold token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Zambesigold has traded down 18.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Zambesigold

Zambesigold’s launch date was May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zambesigold is zambesigold.co.za. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zambesigold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZambesiGold (ZGD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022 on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20), backed by actual gold and supported by Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd’s mining operations. The company specialises in acquiring and developing specific mining assets, and the ZGD token’s value is directly linked to these tangible gold and mining activities. Committed to avoiding fractional lending, ZambesiGold maintains a fixed token supply to prevent inflation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zambesigold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zambesigold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

