Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Stake Reduced by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. cut its holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,068 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned about 0.11% of Zeta Global worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zeta Global by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,717,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,723,000 after acquiring an additional 431,077 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zeta Global by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,112,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,208 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Zeta Global by 1,549.5% in the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,181,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806,578 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth about $23,560,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth about $19,682,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ZETA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Zeta Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zeta Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.42.

Zeta Global Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZETA traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,558,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,486. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.06. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.16 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 101.48% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

