zkSync Trading 19.5% Higher This Week (ZK)

zkSync (ZK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One zkSync token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000290 BTC on exchanges. zkSync has a market cap of $725.84 million and approximately $177.86 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, zkSync has traded up 19.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

zkSync Profile

zkSync’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,675,000,000 tokens. The official message board for zkSync is blog.matter-labs.io. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync. The official website for zkSync is zksync.io.

zkSync Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “zkSync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the zkSync Era platform. zkSync has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 3,675,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of zkSync is 0.1960383 USD and is up 9.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $165,913,582.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade zkSync should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy zkSync using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

