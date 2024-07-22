12,830 Shares in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,830 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,332,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $192,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,108 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 21,007,377 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $137,598,000 after acquiring an additional 143,007 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,444,522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,412,000 after acquiring an additional 203,452 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,330,974 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,429 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,455,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,082,000 after acquiring an additional 19,222 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

Southwestern Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE SWN traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $6.70. 16,119,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,097,923. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.17. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.