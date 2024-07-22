151,951 Shares in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Purchased by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 151,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1,240.2% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 52.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMI. Citigroup raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.
Owens & Minor Stock Up 3.4 %
NYSE OMI traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.32. 710,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.49. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $28.35.
Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Heath H. Galloway sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $40,985.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,148,201.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Owens & Minor news, EVP Heath H. Galloway sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $40,985.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,201.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 10,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $187,687.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at $887,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,923 shares of company stock worth $562,711. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.
About Owens & Minor
Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.
