1,760 Shares in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Bought by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,760 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.25.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE TOL traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.16. 1,694,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,025. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.63. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $68.08 and a one year high of $137.20. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,407,335. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

