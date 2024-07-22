1,874 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Acquired by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 26,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.2 %

CAH traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,294. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.88. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.11 and a 52-week high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.5056 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 89.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

