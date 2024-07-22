2,003 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Acquired by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $165.89. 1,457,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.78. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $168.67.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

