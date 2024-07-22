26,900 Shares in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Acquired by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenorchy Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the fourth quarter valued at about $840,000. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 603,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 24,699 shares during the last quarter. 46.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gulf Island Fabrication Price Performance

Gulf Island Fabrication stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.40. 53,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,773. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.06. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $104.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gulf Island Fabrication ( NASDAQ:GIFI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.88 million for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Gulf Island Fabrication from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Gulf Island Fabrication Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company provides maintenance, repair, construction, scaffolding, coatings, welding enclosures, and other specialty services on offshore platforms, inland structures, and industrial facilities; services required to connect production equipment and service modules, and equipment on offshore platforms; project management and commissioning services; hookup services; and civil construction and staffing services to the industrial and energy sectors, as well as undertakes municipal and drainage projects, including pump stations, levee reinforcement, bulkheads, and other public works.

