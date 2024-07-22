3,075 Shares in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Bought by Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Ubiquiti Stock Up 2.1 %

UI traded up $3.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $168.94. 29,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,390. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.18. Ubiquiti Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.00 and a fifty-two week high of $185.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.43, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.06.

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.51). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 829.74%. The firm had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on UI. Barclays raised their target price on Ubiquiti from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ubiquiti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ubiquiti

About Ubiquiti

(Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.