504 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Purchased by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 504 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.7% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,217.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,217.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NFLX traded up $14.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $647.50. 5,214,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,970,235. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $656.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $605.53. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $697.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 19.54%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upped their target price on Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $681.21.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

