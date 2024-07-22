77,650 Shares in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Bought by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 77,650 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Rapid7 by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Rapid7 by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the first quarter worth $36,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rapid7 by 8.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RPD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Rapid7 from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Rapid7 from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

NASDAQ RPD traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.87 and a 200 day moving average of $47.21. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $35.08 and a one year high of $61.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.10 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 31.09% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. Research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

