831 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Acquired by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $5.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $376.83. 806,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,597. The company has a market cap of $129.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $392.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $368.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.76.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.