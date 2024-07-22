8,332 Shares in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Bought by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp acquired a new position in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter valued at $407,496,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter valued at $43,731,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter valued at $21,211,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter valued at $13,958,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter valued at $13,350,000.
COPT Defense Properties Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE CDP traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.16. 566,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,060. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day moving average is $24.36. COPT Defense Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66.
COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CDP
COPT Defense Properties Profile
COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than COPT Defense Properties
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Outperforms Market: Highs on the Horizon
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Has This Leading Tech Stock Halted the AI Surge?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Revolutionary Battery Stock Gains Momentum with 3D Silicon-Anodes
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for COPT Defense Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COPT Defense Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.