960 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Acquired by Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 960 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 217.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.42.

Autodesk stock traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $245.26. 712,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,237. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $279.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a PE ratio of 53.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $3,942,303.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,256,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $3,942,303.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,256,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,401,282. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

