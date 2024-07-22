ABCMETA 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $0.23 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 81.8% against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $39,610.68 and approximately $0.23 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010329 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009073 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,737.47 or 1.00100855 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000898 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00011394 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00006850 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00071996 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.0000004 USD and is up 1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

