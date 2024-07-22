Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,601 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,143 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,601 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Acuity Brands worth $19,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,397 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,027 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Insider Transactions at Acuity Brands

In related news, Director Maya Leibman bought 200 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $248.91 per share, with a total value of $49,782.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,782. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AYI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $227.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Acuity Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AYI

Acuity Brands Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AYI traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $255.98. The company had a trading volume of 116,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,805. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $156.49 and a one year high of $272.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The electronics maker reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $968.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.52 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.88%.

About Acuity Brands

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.