Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 1,918 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $26,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FICO. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,350.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,834,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total transaction of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares of the company's stock, valued at $67,772,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,014 shares of company stock worth $21,888,518. Insiders own 3.54% of the company's stock.

NYSE FICO traded up $43.07 on Monday, reaching $1,633.86. The company had a trading volume of 77,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,243. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 83.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,434.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,305.95. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $810.26 and a 12 month high of $1,643.55.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

FICO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,319.40.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

