Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 250,019 Shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) by 133.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 436,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,019 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.38% of Marcus worth $6,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marcus in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,410,000. Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marcus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,669,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marcus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,256,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Marcus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,733,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Marcus by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 335,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 71,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE MCS traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $11.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,146. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Marcus Co. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average is $12.78. The firm has a market cap of $382.32 million, a PE ratio of 48.00, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.51.

Marcus Announces Dividend

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). Marcus had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $138.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.88 million. As a group, analysts predict that The Marcus Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research report on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Marcus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

