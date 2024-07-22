Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 371,851 Shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Free Report) by 117.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371,851 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.67% of Backblaze worth $7,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Group LLC CA grew its stake in Backblaze by 553.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Backblaze during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Backblaze during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Backblaze during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Backblaze during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Backblaze alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Francis P. Patchel sold 10,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $66,615.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,111.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,058 shares of company stock valued at $131,703. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Backblaze from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BLZE

Backblaze Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of BLZE stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $6.41. The company had a trading volume of 117,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,288. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Backblaze, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $12.65.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.75 million. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 105.67% and a negative net margin of 48.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Backblaze

(Free Report)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.