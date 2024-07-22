Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,377,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538,632 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 5.09% of Hello Group worth $45,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hello Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,274,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,711,000 after acquiring an additional 555,602 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Hello Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,277,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,144,000 after purchasing an additional 571,840 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Hello Group by 994.2% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,617,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,500 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Hello Group by 188.3% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,001,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after buying an additional 654,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yunqi Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 884,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 145,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.80. 841,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945,129. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.11. The company has a market cap of $985.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Hello Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $11.12.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Hello Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 13.38%. Hello Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hello Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hello Group from $6.40 to $5.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Hello Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hello Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.90.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

