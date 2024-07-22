Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 92.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,877 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $25,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $1,558,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $211,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 239.5% during the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Councilmark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $6,296,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.58.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $364.11. 2,052,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,416,717. The stock has a market cap of $361.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $341.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.89.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

