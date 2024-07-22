Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $17.69 Million Stock Holdings in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,195 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 3.36% of Gravity worth $17,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GRVY. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Gravity by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gravity by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Gravity by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gravity during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Gravity by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. 9.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gravity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Gravity Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ GRVY traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.02. The company had a trading volume of 17,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,831. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.04. The company has a market capitalization of $528.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.41. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $59.00 and a twelve month high of $88.85.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $119.78 million during the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 16.96%.

Gravity Profile

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

