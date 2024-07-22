Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $42.62 Million Stock Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 68.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 460,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,438 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $42,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,485,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,789,000 after acquiring an additional 35,722 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 653,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,406,000 after purchasing an additional 153,946 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 62,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 12,377 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 62,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after buying an additional 21,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $1,413,148.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,262. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $115,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,612.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $1,413,148.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,098. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cirrus Logic Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ CRUS traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,333. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.94. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $142.83.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $371.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.14 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 15.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic Profile

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

See Also

