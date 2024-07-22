Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $9.06 Million Stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,722,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,412 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 3.28% of Kodiak Sciences worth $9,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth about $83,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Sciences Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of KOD stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $2.96. 127,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.38. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average of $3.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.27. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kodiak Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

About Kodiak Sciences

(Free Report)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Stories

