Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 5,019.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,796 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,628 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $6,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,816 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 711 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,625 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $93,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,107.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $93,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,107.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 22,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.68 per share, with a total value of $2,038,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,342,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,114,114.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $826,460 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AKAM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.65.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.42. The company had a trading volume of 551,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,667. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.67. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

