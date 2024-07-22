Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,304,970 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536,393 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 3.25% of Cognyte Software worth $19,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGNT. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 446.6% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 34,870 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 28,490 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Cognyte Software by 25.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,122 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 26,341 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 1.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 339,452 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $811,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CGNT traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $7.57. 99,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,259. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.62 million, a PE ratio of -43.24 and a beta of 1.74. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $8.70.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.05 million. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CGNT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Cognyte Software from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cognyte Software from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

