Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 582.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,900 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 106,600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $7,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $6,454,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 193,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,683,000 after acquiring an additional 96,900 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 56,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth $944,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 993,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,776. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $53.52 and a 12-month high of $66.15. The company has a market capitalization of $101.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.18.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TD shares. National Bank Financial cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

