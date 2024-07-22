Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 695,056 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,927,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOGL. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 93,662 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,128 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 261,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Golden Ocean Group Stock Performance

GOGL traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.48. The stock had a trading volume of 600,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,971. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $15.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Golden Ocean Group Dividend Announcement

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is 129.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on GOGL. StockNews.com raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on Golden Ocean Group

About Golden Ocean Group

(Free Report)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company's dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.