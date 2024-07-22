Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 695,056 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,927,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOGL. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 93,662 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,128 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 261,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.
Golden Ocean Group Stock Performance
GOGL traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.48. The stock had a trading volume of 600,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,971. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $15.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Golden Ocean Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is 129.03%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have commented on GOGL. StockNews.com raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.
View Our Latest Analysis on Golden Ocean Group
About Golden Ocean Group
Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company's dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Golden Ocean Group
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Outperforms Market: Highs on the Horizon
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Has This Leading Tech Stock Halted the AI Surge?
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Revolutionary Battery Stock Gains Momentum with 3D Silicon-Anodes
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.