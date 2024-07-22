Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 352.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 196,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,205 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $8,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Brookfield by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,424,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,903,000 after acquiring an additional 24,975,364 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $614,104,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 26,542,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702,266 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 1st quarter worth about $111,222,000. Finally, Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE BN traded up $0.80 on Monday, reaching $46.86. The company had a trading volume of 782,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $28.84 and a 1 year high of $47.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.17 and a 200-day moving average of $41.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.04 billion, a PE ratio of 75.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on BN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Brookfield from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $4,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $4,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

