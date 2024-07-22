Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 957,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,969 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Annexon worth $6,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Annexon by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Annexon during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Annexon by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Annexon during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Annexon during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000.

Annexon stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.74. 800,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,159,226. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.21. Annexon, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $8.40.

Annexon ( NASDAQ:ANNX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.11. Equities analysts anticipate that Annexon, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Annexon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Annexon from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

