Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 91.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,252 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Koppers were worth $6,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 18,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 2.4% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 7.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Koppers

In other news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $106,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,008 shares in the company, valued at $13,626,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $319,850 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Koppers Trading Up 0.1 %

KOP stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.81. 98,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,351. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.85. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $58.23.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.00 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.89%.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

