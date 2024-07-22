Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 45,413 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,413 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $55,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.31.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.94 on Monday, reaching $173.26. 1,561,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,532,184. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.21 and a 200 day moving average of $169.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.85 and a 52 week high of $182.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.