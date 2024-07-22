Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 469,344 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 83.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 469,344 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $7,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Loews by 71.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Loews by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 26,120 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $3,869,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 607,799 shares in the company, valued at $47,037,564.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,588,500. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Loews stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.21. 111,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,954. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.79 and a 200 day moving average of $75.08. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $60.98 and a 1-year high of $81.11. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.71%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

