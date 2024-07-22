Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 76,840 Shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,518,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,840 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.71% of Gannett worth $6,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 11,589,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,806 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,462,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after purchasing an additional 100,837 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,096,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 557,079 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Gannett by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 781,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 59,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gannett by 22.3% in the first quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 496,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 90,521 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gannett Stock Performance

NYSE GCI traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.78. 678,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,367. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Gannett Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 27.67% and a negative net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $635.76 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GCI. JMP Securities began coverage on Gannett in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1.95 to $3.60 in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

About Gannett

(Free Report)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

