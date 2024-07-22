Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55,044 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $8,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CALM. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,375,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,319,000 after acquiring an additional 947,115 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,771,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 748.9% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 790,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,353,000 after buying an additional 697,170 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2,331.6% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 363,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,886,000 after buying an additional 348,966 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,771,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,649,000 after buying an additional 203,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CALM traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,600. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of -0.10. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $68.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CALM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

