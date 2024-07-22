Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $400.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ACN. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Accenture from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $409.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on Accenture from $398.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $351.82.

Get Accenture alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Accenture

Accenture Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $329.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $206.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture has a 52-week low of $278.69 and a 52-week high of $387.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $300.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,149,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,276 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,233 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $1,708,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Accenture by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accenture

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.