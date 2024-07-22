Achain (ACT) Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges

Achain (ACT) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Achain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $36.01 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded up 22.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000196 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000871 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000640 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001549 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

