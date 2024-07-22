ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $41.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.71. ACI Worldwide has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $43.10.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $316.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.25 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 9.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $355,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ACI Worldwide news, Director James C. Hale III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $183,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,935,966.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $355,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACIW. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 638.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 205.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

