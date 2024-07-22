Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Price Target Raised to $118.00

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BTIG Research from $95.00 to $118.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Agilysys from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Agilysys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Agilysys from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Agilysys in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $112.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $107.91 on Friday. Agilysys has a one year low of $63.78 and a one year high of $110.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilysys will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 8,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $887,194.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,943 shares in the company, valued at $16,552,398.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 8,948 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $887,194.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,552,398.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 249 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $25,405.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,818,543.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 700,935 shares of company stock worth $67,375,071 over the last three months. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 390.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 361.1% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

