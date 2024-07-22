Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Lowered to C$24.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Friday, July 5th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC cut their target price on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Canada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$28.04.

AC traded down C$0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$16.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,773,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,448. The stock has a market cap of C$5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,767.66. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$16.04 and a twelve month high of C$25.85.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.13 billion. Research analysts expect that Air Canada will post 3.1906412 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

