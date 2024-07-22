Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Bought by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Herbst Group LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 22,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Albemarle to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $122.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Albemarle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $170.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.65.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,903,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,240. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.02 and a fifty-two week high of $217.77.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.18%.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In other news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

