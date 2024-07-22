Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.410-9.530 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 9.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Alexandria Real Estate Equities also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.41-9.53 EPS.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 0.5 %

ARE traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,856. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $90.73 and a twelve month high of $135.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.12, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 485.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $136.14.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

