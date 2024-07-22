Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.67.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $124.10 on Friday. Allegion has a twelve month low of $95.94 and a twelve month high of $136.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.85 and its 200 day moving average is $125.00.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $893.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $267,624.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,343.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Allegion by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 255.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

