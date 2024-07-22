Allstate Corp Grows Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Allstate Corp boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,360,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,771,985,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $950,192,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 424.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,400,000 after buying an additional 3,602,830 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,284,000 after buying an additional 2,322,156 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,472,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,722,000 after buying an additional 1,558,975 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.07.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 4.3 %

SCHW traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,718,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,876,695. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.30 and its 200-day moving average is $70.11. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $5,492,955.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,630,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $5,492,955.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,630,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.05 per share, for a total transaction of $620,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 144,228 shares in the company, valued at $8,949,347.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 466,470 shares of company stock worth $34,963,443. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

