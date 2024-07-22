Allstate Corp Increases Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,620,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,509,601,000 after purchasing an additional 184,979 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,258,000. Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.7% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.
Sherwin-Williams Price Performance
SHW stock traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $322.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,350,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,814. The company’s fifty day moving average is $304.89 and its 200 day moving average is $313.54. The company has a market cap of $81.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $232.06 and a 1 year high of $348.37.
Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have commented on SHW. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.65.
About Sherwin-Williams
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
