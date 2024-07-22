Allstate Corp Sells 66 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Allstate Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,648,059.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,648,059.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $262.01. 1,306,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,263. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $195.36 and a 12 month high of $275.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 20.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Friday, June 28th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $244.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.65.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

