Allstate Corp Takes $231,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 201,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,501,000 after purchasing an additional 22,278 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 14,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,596,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 289,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,530,000 after purchasing an additional 36,116 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $1.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.11. 1,688,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,693,854. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.35. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on PSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

